Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in US strikes?

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of the Iranian President, has confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'safe and sound'.





This comes after certain reports claimed that he had been injured during the ongoing strikes by the United States and Israel, according to Al Jazeera.





In a message posted on the messaging app Telegram, Yousef Pezeshkian said, 'I heard news about Mr Mojtaba being injured. I asked friends who had contact with him. They said, thank God, he is healthy and there is no problem.'





The New York Times had earlier reported that Mojtaba Khamenei might have been wounded and had avoided public appearances due to security concerns.





The report quoted three Iranian sources as saying that senior officials had informed them that Khamenei was injured during the first day of the Israeli operation on February 28. -- ANI