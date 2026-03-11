HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran war will end any time I want: Trump

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
21:35
image
United States President Donald Trump has said that the war with Iran will end "soon", stating that it will end any time he wants it to end. 

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump told Axios in a phone interview.

There is "practically nothing left to target," Trump added.

Trump claimed that the military operation had already caused extensive damage to Iranian capabilities.

"The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period," he said.

Trump also accused Iran of destabilising the wider region for decades.

"They were after the rest of the Middle East. They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy," Trump said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jaishankar discuss West Asia situation with Russian FM
LIVE! Jaishankar discuss West Asia situation with Russian FM

2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships
2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships

Two Indian nationals have been confirmed dead and one is missing following attacks on merchant vessels amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its citizens in the...

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Oil Ministry assures citizens that India's LPG supply remains secure, with no need for panic booking of cylinders. The normal delivery cycle of two-and-a-half days is being maintained, and...

28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf
28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf

28 Indian vessels carrying 778 seafarers are stranded in the Persian Gulf, prompting government monitoring and coordination to ensure their safety and security.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO