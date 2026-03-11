Iran war will end any time I want: Trump

21:35

United States President Donald Trump has said that the war with Iran will end "soon", stating that it will end any time he wants it to end.





"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump told Axios in a phone interview.





There is "practically nothing left to target," Trump added.





Trump claimed that the military operation had already caused extensive damage to Iranian capabilities.





"The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period," he said.





Trump also accused Iran of destabilising the wider region for decades.





"They were after the rest of the Middle East. They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy," Trump said.