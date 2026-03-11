Iran says banks, financial institutions are now a target

14:16

The announcement followed reports in Iranian media that employees at a bank in Tehran were killed during Israeli-American airstrikes. If carried out, such threats could endanger major financial hubs in the region -- particularly Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts numerous international banks and financial institutions -- along with Saudi Arabia and the island nation of Bahrain. -- Agencies

A joint Iranian military command warned on Wednesday that banks and financial institutions across the Middle East are now considered potential targets. The warning came in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, which outlined the types of sites that could be attacked.