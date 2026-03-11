HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indore vendors switch to electric cooking appliances amid LPG shortage

Wed, 11 March 2026
File image
Local vendors at famous Chaat Chowpatty have begun swapping traditional gas burners for electric appliances to keep the city's food culture alive, following the sudden suspension of commercial LPG supplies due to escalating tensions in West Asia. 

The shift comes as oil marketing companies have decided to prioritise domestic cooking gas, leaving the hospitality sector to find creative ways to serve their customers. 

The shopkeepers say they will also consider adopting solar-powered appliances if necessary. 

Gunjan Sharma, president of the city's 56-shop Chaat Chowpatty Traders Association, told PTI on Wednesday, "The supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been stopped. Therefore, we have purchased electric appliances and started using them." 

He added that shopkeepers should not feel discouraged by the current shortage of cooking gas because alternative fuel options are available. 

"If necessary, we will consider using solar-powered cooking equipment. Customers will continue to enjoy the delicious food at our Chaat Chowpatty under all circumstances," Sharma said. 

Chappan Dukan is a food and shopping street located in Indore. Known for its active street food scene and variety of shops, it is a notable landmark for residents and visitors alike. 

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has designated these shops as a "Clean Street Food Hub" due to their compliance with established standards. -- PTI

