'India's crude supply secure; LNG sourced from new markets'

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters





"India's crude supply remains secure. Our daily consumption is about 55 lakh barrels. Through diversified procurement, the volumes we have secured today exceed what would normally have arrived through the Strait of Hormuz during this period," Sujata Sharma said at a joint press briefing.





Amid LPG supplies to India impacted by tensions in West Asia, Sharma said the government has absorbed a significant part of the cost increase to the increase to protect the consumers.





"Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently," she said addressing an inter-ministerial press briefing.





Sharma said two LNG cargos are on their way to India.





"Our gas companies have procured LNG cargoes from new sources. Two LNG cargos are on their way to India," she said. -- ANI

