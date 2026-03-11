Indian students begin leaving Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan

15:04

Representational image





According to information shared with students, those enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBUMS) have been offered two evacuation routes -- either through Armenia or Azerbaijan.





Authorities and student groups have been coordinating to ensure that those willing to leave can travel safely to the designated exit points. Several students, however, have opted to return to India by commercial flights instead of crossing land borders immediately.





A large number of them have booked Flydubai flights scheduled for March 15, March 16, and the following days, which will allow them to travel back home once they reach nearby international airports. At Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, where 86 Indian medical students are currently pursuing their studies, local authorities have suggested a separate evacuation route to facilitate their movement.





Under this plan, students can travel via Shiraz - Qom - Baku Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, from where they can board international flights to India. The evacuation arrangements come amid rising anxiety among Indian students across different Iranian universities, many of whom have been closely monitoring the situation and seeking assistance from student organisations and public representatives. -- ANI

Indian students studying in Iran have begun making arrangements to leave the country amid growing safety concerns, with the first batch expected to depart for the Armenia border on Thursday as evacuation plans gradually take shape.