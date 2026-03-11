HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India deplores attack on India-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
23:03
image
India on Wednesday deplored the escalating attacks on commercial shipping in West Asia after a Thai-flagged bulk carrier bound for Gujarat's Kandla Port was targeted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
 
Three vessels were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to the UK's maritime agency.
 
The attacks choked the key energy transit route that carries 20 per cent of the world's global crude oil shipments.
 
"We have seen reports about the attack on a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11. The ship was bound for Kandla in India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
 
It said India "deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia". 
 
"Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing," the MEA said in a statement.
 
"India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided," it said.
 
Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Like many other countries, India too has been reeling under a shortage of petroleum products, especially cooking gas, following the disruptions in the key energy route.
 
India meets half of its 191 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas consumption through imports.
 
With tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz stalled, supply of about 60 mmscmd of gas from the Middle East has been disrupted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran war will end any time I want: Trump
LIVE! Iran war will end any time I want: Trump

2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships
2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships

Two Indian nationals have been confirmed dead and one is missing following attacks on merchant vessels amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its citizens in the...

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Oil Ministry assures citizens that India's LPG supply remains secure, with no need for panic booking of cylinders. The normal delivery cycle of two-and-a-half days is being maintained, and...

Lok Sabha rejects Oppn motion to remove Om Birla as Speaker
Lok Sabha rejects Oppn motion to remove Om Birla as Speaker

The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker by a voice vote amidst opposition protests and demands for an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO