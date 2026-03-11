HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gaurav Kapur marries Kritika Kamra

Wed, 11 March 2026
21:54
Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra upgraded their relationship to a married couple.
 
The couple got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.
 
 For the special occasion, Kritika wore a red coloured Chanderi sari from Cinnabar, woven from tussar silk. Gaurav opted for a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala.
 
 After the ceremony, newlyweds Kritika and Gaurav stepped out of their residence and met with paps. They not only posed for the pictures but also distributed sweets to them. 
 
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the wedding with his wife, Hazel Keech, and their children, all dressed in traditional attire.

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra also marked their presence. 
 
 Couples Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, too, attended the wedding ceremony.

