HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fisherman killed in crocodile attack in Odisha's Kendrapara

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
17:36
File image
File image
A 48-year-old fisherman was killed in an attack by a saltwater crocodile in a village on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, a forest officer said on Wednesday. 

The forest and fire brigade personnel later retrieved the maimed body from a river. 

The incident took place at Baulakani village in Mahakalapada forest range when the fisherman, Deba Kumar Mandal, was dragged into the water by a crocodile while he was casting a fishing net on Tuesday afternoon. 

His body was retrieved on Wednesday, the officer said. 

Though the incident occurred outside the national park limits, the deceased fisherman's family would be covered under an ex gratia compensation payment scheme after post-mortem examination, Varadaraj Gaonkar, Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, said. 

As per the revised ex gratia compensation for human fatalities arising out of conflict with wild animals, the forest department will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family, he said. 

Human-crocodile conflict in areas close to the national park has resulted in the loss of four human lives in the last 12 months. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA
LIVE! 2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians
Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Kochi, Kerala, accusing them of being unaware of India's development and playing politics over the West Asia crisis. He urged voters to end the...

US strikes Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait
US strikes Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait

According to the Pentagon, the vessels were targeted as part of efforts to prevent the deployment of naval mines in the strategically vital passage through which a significant portion of global crude oil shipments transits.

Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?

Israel and the United States had a plan. Iran punched back.And now the Gulf is reeling, the world is beginning to feel the pain and, as on date, no one in Washington or Tel Aviv appears willing to admit that the punch has landed, notes...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO