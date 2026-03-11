Ex-diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as LG of Delhi





He served in the Indian Mission in Washington, D.C., multiple times. He was India's ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. The 63-year-old former diplomat had also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations from July 2005 to February 2009. He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 on the BJP ticket from the Amritsar constituency in Punjab. PTI

His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Sandhu was one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on United States affairs.