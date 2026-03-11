E-way Bill Generation Rose 18.8%

15:23





Following the GST rate rationalisation that took effect on September 22, 2025, e-way bill generation had touched a record 138.4 million in December.





An e-way bill is an electronically generated document mandated under the GST regime for the movement of goods valued at more than Rs 50,000. It contains details of the consignment, consignor, consignee and transporter, and is designed to curb tax evasion while enabling real-time tracking of goods whether moved inter-state or intra-state.





According to Pratik Jain, partner with Price Waterhouse, the strong growth in e-way bill generation in February underscores continued momentum and underlying economic activity. The 18.8 per cent increase reflects both improving consumption demand and the deepening of GST compliance mechanisms.





"The sustained high levels of e-way bill generation suggest stable supply chain activity and could support healthy GST collections in the months ahead,' Jain added.





As per Harpreet Singh, Partner, Deloitte, the strong growth in e-way bill generation underscores sustained momentum in goods movement across the economy.





"While the slight sequential dip reflects typical post-January normalization, the nearly 19 per cent year-on-year increase indicates healthy underlying demand and continued formalization of supply chains under the GST framework." -- Monika Yadav, Business Standard

