Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian among 4 injured

13:41

Iranian drones struck areas near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, injuring four people, including an Indian national, though flight operations at one of the world's busiest aviation hubs continued without major disruption, authorities said.





According to the Dubai Media Office, the drone strike occurred close to the airport in Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national.





An Indian national sustained moderate injuries in the incident.





Officials said the wounded were provided medical assistance, and there were no immediate reports of damage to airport infrastructure.





Despite the attack, flights at Dubai International Airport continued to operate, authorities added.





The airport, which serves as the main hub for Emirates, is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic. -- Agencies