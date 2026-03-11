HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian among 4 injured

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
13:41
image
Iranian drones struck areas near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, injuring four people, including an Indian national, though flight operations at one of the world's busiest aviation hubs continued without major disruption, authorities said.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the drone strike occurred close to the airport in Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national.

An Indian national sustained moderate injuries in the incident.

Officials said the wounded were provided medical assistance, and there were no immediate reports of damage to airport infrastructure.

Despite the attack, flights at Dubai International Airport continued to operate, authorities added.

The airport, which serves as the main hub for Emirates, is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian among 4 injured
LIVE! Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian among 4 injured

Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of the Iranian President, has confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'safe and sound'.This comes after certain reports claimed that he had been injured during the ongoing strikes by the United...

Reliance to invest in new oil refinery in Texas: Trump
Reliance to invest in new oil refinery in Texas: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that India's Reliance Industries will make an investment in a new oil refinery being opened in Texas, thanking the company and 'our partners in India' for the deal.

Stopped from speaking multiple times: Rahul in Lok Sabha
Stopped from speaking multiple times: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi alleges he is being repeatedly stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha, during a debate on the resolution to remove the Speaker. He asserted that the House belongs to the entire country, not just one party.

In a first, SC allows passive euthanasia for man in coma
In a first, SC allows passive euthanasia for man in coma

The Supreme Court of India has granted permission for passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a coma for over 12 years, authorising the withdrawal of his artificial life support.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO