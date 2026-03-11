HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast case: NIA court extends custody of Zamir, Tufail for 5 days

Wed, 11 March 2026
18:51
The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at New Delhi on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat for a further 5 days. 

They were produced before the court after expiry of 5 days of custodial remand. 

They have been arrested in connection with the Delhi blast Case of November 2025. 

Special NIA Judge Pitambar Dutt extended the NIA custody of Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar for a further 5 days after conducting a hearing in a closed courtroom. 

NIA took their blood samples and other exhibits before the additional chief judicial magistrate Siddhant Sihag on March 9. 

On February 25, the special NIA court remanded Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar in 10 days' NIA custody. 

Thereafter, their remand was extended for 5 days on March 6. Accsued were brought to Delhi by the Jammu and Kashmir police on a production warrant. 

Their custody was handed over to the NIA. 

It is alleged that they were collecting arms and ammunition. 

Zamir was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar, Irfan and Adil. Both are associated with Ansar Ghazawat Ul Hind. -- ANI

