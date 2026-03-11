HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre orders takedown of 3,100 Telegram channels

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
20:05
image
The central government on Wednesday directed instant messaging platform Telegram to disable over 3,100 channels within three hours for violating various provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957.

The ministry of information and broadcasting issued the order after finding that these channels were hosting and distributing contents owned by or licensed to certain content owners, OTT platforms and producers without legal authorisation.

In a notification, joint secretary C Senthil Rajan said the unlawful content had been "hosted, shared and distributed" on the intermediary platform in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

"The intermediary Telegram is hereby notified to remove and disable access to the concerned Telegram channels, including all of their content, within three hours of the issue of this communication without vitiating the evidence in any manner," the notification said.

The order identified a total of 3,142 Telegram channels for removal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre orders takedown of 3,100 Telegram channels
LIVE! Centre orders takedown of 3,100 Telegram channels

2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships
2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships

Two Indian nationals have been confirmed dead and one is missing following attacks on merchant vessels amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its citizens in the...

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Oil Ministry assures citizens that India's LPG supply remains secure, with no need for panic booking of cylinders. The normal delivery cycle of two-and-a-half days is being maintained, and...

28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf
28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf

28 Indian vessels carrying 778 seafarers are stranded in the Persian Gulf, prompting government monitoring and coordination to ensure their safety and security.

Jaishankar speaks to Russia, EU on West Asia crisis
Jaishankar speaks to Russia, EU on West Asia crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the West Asia conflict and its impact on energy supplies with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and EU's Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO