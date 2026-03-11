'Bombing Iran's fuel tanks led to terrible pollution'

11:38





"They are deliberately and discriminately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across my country. They show no respect for international law and no restraint in committing these crimes. Densely populated residential area and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted. So far, these horrific crimes have resulted in the martyrdom of more than 1,300 civilians. They have also destroyed 9,669 civilian sites, including 7,943 residential homes, 1,617 commercial and service centres, 32 medical and pharmaceutical facilities, 65 schools and educational institutions, 13 Red Cross building and several energy supply facilities," he said.





The Iranian envoy claimed that strikes on fuel storage facilities had caused toxic pollutants to enter the air. "On the night of the March 7, aggressor aircraft launched heavy strike on fuel storage facilities in Tehran and other cities. This attack released large quantities of hazardous and toxic pollutant into the atmosphere.





According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the explosion caused severe air pollution and serious health risk for civilians, especially children, women and elderly and those with critical health condition. Rainfall on the morning of 8th March further spread the pollutants through highly acidic precipitation, increasing the risk of the respiratory harm and environmental contamination. medical centres in Tehran have been placed on high alert. This heinous attack also violates international environmental obligations, including those under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Convention on Biological Diversity," he said.





Calling the United States, a rogue state, Iravani also alleged that US-Israel strikes had targeted diplomats staying at a hotel in Beirut. "Yesterday, the President of the United States openly expressed pride in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, Iran's navy and killing of Iranian sailors. Their attention, their intention is to terrorize civilians, massacre innocent people and cause maximum destruction and suffering. The world is witnessing how a rogue and irresponsible state, together with an illegitimate regime is targeting the Iranian schools, hospitals, residential building, infrastructure, sports hall and relief facilities. These attacks have already claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians, including women and children. In the early hours of 8 March, the Israeli regime carried out a deliberate terrorist attack against the Ramada Hotel in Beirut. This attack assassinated four diplomats of The Islamic Republic of Iran.





"The targeted killing of diplomats on the territory of another sovereign state is a grave terrorist attack, a war crime and flagrant violation of international law. It violates the UN Charter, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relation and the Convention on the Protection of Internationally Protected Persons," he said. -- PTI

