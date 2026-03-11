2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA

Two Indians were killed, and one is missing, when merchant vessels came under attack during the ongoing war in West Asia, an external affairs ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
India, he said, remains committed to the welfare of citizens residing in the Gulf region.
The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The war has reportedly claimed at least 1,230 lives in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel. -- PTI