2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA

18:26

India, he said, remains committed to the welfare of citizens residing in the Gulf region.





The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





The war has reportedly claimed at least 1,230 lives in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel. -- PTI

Two Indians were killed, and one is missing, when merchant vessels came under attack during the ongoing war in West Asia, an external affairs ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.