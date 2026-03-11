12 die, 8 hospitalised in suspected milk adulteration in Andhra

22:56

Twelve people have died in a suspected milk adulteration case in East Godavari district of Anhra Pradesh, while eight others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Rajamahendravaram.





According to the health department, the cluster was first identified on February 22, when several elderly persons were admitted to hospitals with symptoms including anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis.





Those affected were residents of Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas of Lalacheruvu.





"Strong epidemiological evidence indicates milk adulteration as the probable cause, and coordinated action has been initiated across departments," a press release said.





Clinical findings showed elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels, suggesting toxic exposure, it said.





Preliminary investigation indicated that milk supplied to 106 families from Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in Narasapuram village of Korukonda mandal could be the source. The supply was immediately stopped.





Emergency medical camps have been set up in affected areas, with round-the-clock deployment of doctors and ambulance services, it added.





Rapid Response Teams comprising district surveillance officer, general medicine specialists, microbiologists, paediatricians, forensic experts, and epidemiologists were constituted immediately.





Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department inspected the dairy unit and collected samples of milk, paneer, ghee, drinking water and vinegar, along with samples from affected households.





These samples have been sent to laboratories -- JNTU Kakinada and VIMTA Labs in Hyderabad -- for microbial, physio-chemical and toxic adulterant analysis.





In addition, blood and urine samples have also been forwarded for advanced toxicological examination, officials said.





The suspected milk vendor, Addala Ganeswararao (33), has been taken into custody, and the dairy unit linked to the supply has been sealed.





CLUES and forensic teams inspected the premises, and post-mortem samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory in Vijayawada.





Investigation is underway to trace the distribution network and identify all affected consumers, police said.





The Animal Husbandry Department has formed a team of four veterinary doctors, collected 41 milk samples along with cattle feed and water samples, and sent them to the Veterinary Biological Research Institute in Vijayawada for analysis.





Meanwhile, a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered. -- PTI