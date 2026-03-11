HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

10 Maoists carrying total bounty of Rs 1.15 cr surrender in Odisha

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
19:50
File image
File image
Ten Maoists carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.15 crore surrendered before the Odisha police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday, officials said.

Among those who surrendered are CPI(Maoist) State Committee Member (SCM) Sanu Pottam alias Nitu, who carried a bounty of Rs 55 lakh.

The red rebels -- six women and four men -- surrendered before senior officers, including additional DG (anti-Maoist operation) Sanjeeb Panda, CRPF IG Amitendra Nath Sinha, IG Southern Range, Berhampur, Niti Sekhar, IG operations Deepak Kumar, among others, at a programme in Reserve Police Lines, Phulbani.

Besides Nitu, who hails from Chhattisgarh, the other surrendered Maoists were identified as Santai Salam, Laxmi Madavi (alias Anupa), Sunil Telam, Manjula Punem, Rambati Ayam, Ganesh Kunjam, Sushila Dudi, Sharir Kuhudam, and Chodi Yodi. Among those surrendered are a divisional committee member and two area committee members.

The 10-member squad was operating under KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the banned outfit in Kandhamal district, they said.

The surrendered Maoists handed over their firearms to Panda, which included two INSAS rifles, two self-loading rifles, three .303 rifles, two single-shooters, one 12-bore gun and a huge quantity of cartridges. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India's crude secure; LNG sourced from new markets'
LIVE! 'India's crude secure; LNG sourced from new markets'

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Oil Ministry assures citizens that India's LPG supply remains secure, with no need for panic booking of cylinders. The normal delivery cycle of two-and-a-half days is being maintained, and...

28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf
28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf

28 Indian vessels carrying 778 seafarers are stranded in the Persian Gulf, prompting government monitoring and coordination to ensure their safety and security.

Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of the Iranian President, has confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'safe and sound'.This comes after certain reports claimed that he had been injured during the ongoing strikes by the United...

Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among injured
Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among injured

Two drones struck areas surrounding Dubai International Airport on Wednesday amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, injuring four people including an Indian national, though authorities said there were no fatalities and flight operations...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO