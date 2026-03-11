10 Maoists carrying total bounty of Rs 1.15 cr surrender in Odisha

19:50

File image





Among those who surrendered are CPI(Maoist) State Committee Member (SCM) Sanu Pottam alias Nitu, who carried a bounty of Rs 55 lakh.





The red rebels -- six women and four men -- surrendered before senior officers, including additional DG (anti-Maoist operation) Sanjeeb Panda, CRPF IG Amitendra Nath Sinha, IG Southern Range, Berhampur, Niti Sekhar, IG operations Deepak Kumar, among others, at a programme in Reserve Police Lines, Phulbani.





Besides Nitu, who hails from Chhattisgarh, the other surrendered Maoists were identified as Santai Salam, Laxmi Madavi (alias Anupa), Sunil Telam, Manjula Punem, Rambati Ayam, Ganesh Kunjam, Sushila Dudi, Sharir Kuhudam, and Chodi Yodi. Among those surrendered are a divisional committee member and two area committee members.





The 10-member squad was operating under KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the banned outfit in Kandhamal district, they said.





The surrendered Maoists handed over their firearms to Panda, which included two INSAS rifles, two self-loading rifles, three .303 rifles, two single-shooters, one 12-bore gun and a huge quantity of cartridges. -- PTI

