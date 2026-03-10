HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
West Asia war: Reliance to maximise LPG output at Jamnagar

Tue, 10 March 2026
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Tuesday said its giant Jamnagar oil refining complex will maximise cooking gas LPG production, while gas from Bay of Bengal KG-D6 fields will be diverted to the priority sector with a view to aid Indian economy overcome West Asia war related disruptions.
 
This came after the government redirected supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) away from industrial users to households, in a bid to shield the common man from the impact of the war in the Middle East. It has also ordered refineries to maximise LPG production to help meet domestic demand.
 
"At a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential fuels for Indian households remains a national priority," the firm said in a statement.
 
Reliance said it is taking "proactive steps and in line with the government guidelines, to maximize LPG production from our refining and petrochemicals complexes at Jamnagar - the world's largest integrated refining hub. Our teams are working around the clock to optimize refinery operations and enhance LPG output so that supplies to the domestic market remain stable and reliable."
 
Also, the natural gas produced from the KG-D6 Basin will be diverted to support supply to priority sectors, in line with national energy priorities and government guidelines.
 
"For Reliance, India's energy security and the well-being of millions of Indian families always come first. We will continue to work closely with the Government of India and remain fully compliant with all national guidelines and allocation priorities, ensuring that energy supplies reach the sectors and communities that need them the most," the statement said.
 
Reliance will stand firmly with the nation in its time of need. "In times of global uncertainty, we remain committed to doing everything possible to support India's energy security and ensure reliable access to essential fuels for the country." -- PTI  

