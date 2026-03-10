UAE consulate in Iraq targeted by drone strike after...

10:49





The UAE's consulate in Iraq's Kurdish region sustained structural damage during the aerial assault. According to official reports, there were "no casualties" resulting from the incident. This attack follows a significant escalation in regional tensions, initially triggered by joint US and Israeli military operations against Iran that commenced on February 28.





Responding to the strike, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the act represented a "dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability." The ministry further emphasised that "targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws."





While the UAE has strongly condemned the breach of diplomatic immunity, the foreign ministry did not specify the origin of the drone or identify the party responsible for the launch. The Tuesday morning strike comes after the UAE had officially complained on Monday that it was being targeted "in a very unwarranted manner."





The nation has maintained that it does not wish to be drawn into the hostilities and has not participated in attacks against Iran. In a move to bolster the Gulf nation's defensive capabilities amidst these rising threats, Australia has announced the deployment of military assets to the UAE. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Monday that Australia would be sending missiles and aircraft to the region as a precautionary measure. -- ANI

A diplomatic mission of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was targeted in a drone strike early Tuesday, occurring just hours after the Gulf nation voiced its frustration over being targeted "unfairly" in the ongoing Middle East conflict.