'Today will be our most intense day of strikes in Iran': US

19:20

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2026./Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters





Speaking to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon, Hegseth said the United States military is intensifying its campaign, with more fighter jets, bombers and coordinated strikes planned.





"Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran. The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence is more refined and better than ever," the war secretary said.





Hegseth further stated that the US will continue its operations until its objectives are achieved, while asserting that the campaign is being carried out on Washington's own timeline.





"We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated. But we do so on our timeline and at our choosing," he added.





Despite the escalation in US military action, the war secretary noted that Iran's missile response has declined in the last 24 hours.





"The last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet," he said. -- ANI

