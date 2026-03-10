HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Today will be our most intense day of strikes in Iran': US

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
19:20
Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2026./Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters
Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2026./Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters
As the ongoing conflict in West Asia entered its 11th day, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said that "today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran", signalling a further escalation in the joint military operations against the Islamic Regime.

Speaking to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon, Hegseth said the United States military is intensifying its campaign, with more fighter jets, bombers and coordinated strikes planned.

"Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran. The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence is more refined and better than ever," the war secretary said.

Hegseth further stated that the US will continue its operations until its objectives are achieved, while asserting that the campaign is being carried out on Washington's own timeline.

"We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated. But we do so on our timeline and at our choosing," he added.

Despite the escalation in US military action, the war secretary noted that Iran's missile response has declined in the last 24 hours.

"The last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned three months after the airline experienced significant operational disruptions. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily assume management responsibilities.

LIVE! 'Today will be our most intense day of strikes in Iran': US
LIVE! 'Today will be our most intense day of strikes in Iran': US

Trump, Putin discuss as Iran conflict disrupts oil via Hormuz
Trump, Putin discuss as Iran conflict disrupts oil via Hormuz

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran conflict and its impact on global energy supplies during a phone call.

India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh
India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh

Bangladesh is importing 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India through a cross-border pipeline on Tuesday, according to officials.The fuel consignment will enter Bangladesh through the Parbatipur point, said Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, chairman...

We are 'breaking Iran's bones' and still active: Netanyahu
We are 'breaking Iran's bones' and still active: Netanyahu

Netanyahu asserts that Israel can play a role in helping Iranians achieve political change and cast off tyranny, while acknowledging that the ultimate decision lies with the Iranian people.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO