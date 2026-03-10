The Girl From Bhandup Who Became Ms Universe USA

11:36





You can be more than one thing. And for Siddhata, everything goes back to where it all began.





"I grew up in Bhandup in Mumbai," she tells Rediff's Rishika Shah. "Bhandup may not be glamorous as other parts of the city that are more talked about but it has definitely shaped the person that I am today."





For Siddhata Patil, those sentences above are not just advice. It is the mantra of her life.From Bhandup, a suburb in north east Mumbai, to the world of Big Tech in the United States, from writing BIOS code for machines to being crowned Ms Universe USA 2026, her journey is proof that identities do not have to be singular.