HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Girl From Bhandup Who Became Ms Universe USA

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
11:36
image
For Siddhata Patil, those sentences above are not just advice. It is the mantra of her life.From Bhandup, a suburb in north east Mumbai, to the world of Big Tech in the United States, from writing BIOS code for machines to being crowned Ms Universe USA 2026, her journey is proof that identities do not have to be singular.

You can be more than one thing. And for Siddhata, everything goes back to where it all began.

"I grew up in Bhandup in Mumbai," she tells Rediff's Rishika Shah. "Bhandup may not be glamorous as other parts of the city that are more talked about but it has definitely shaped the person that I am today."

Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India men's T20 squad to get Rs 131 cr bumper reward
LIVE! India men's T20 squad to get Rs 131 cr bumper reward

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump
We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump

Iran has issued a defiant response to United States President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that it alone will 'determine' the end of military actions against American and Israel targets.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

Iran Missiles Hit Israel
Iran Missiles Hit Israel

On Monday, March 9, Iran fired barrage of missiles in Central Israel including Yehud and Holon leaving one dead and several injured.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO