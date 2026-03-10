Talking with Americans no longer on the table: Iran

13:06





In an interview with PBS News, the Foreign Minister stated, "But I don't think the question of talking with Americans or negotiation with Americans once again would be on the table, because we have a very bitter experience of talking with Americans."





Reflecting on previous diplomatic efforts, Araghchi claimed that Tehran had engaged in good faith only to face renewed hostilities. "We negotiated with them last year, in last June, and they attacked us in the middle of negotiations. And again this year, they tried to convince us that this time is different. They promised us that they don't have any intention to attack us, so -- and they wanted to resolve Iran's nuclear question peacefully and to find a negotiated solution," he noted.





The Foreign Minister added that despite reports of diplomatic breakthroughs, the US had opted for conflict. "And we finally accepted. But, again, after three rounds of negotiation, and after the American team in the negotiation said itself that we made a big progress, still they decided to attack us. So I don't think talking with Americans anymore would be on our agenda anymore."





Addressing the recent internal leadership transition following the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, Araghchi described the move as a sign of "the continuity and some sort of stability at the same time."





He acknowledged the significance of the selection but suggested that the new leader's specific policy positions would be revealed in due course. "Well, first of all, it's too soon for him to make any comment. We are all waiting for his speeches and comments, which will come later on," Araghchi explained. As the military conflict enters its tenth day, the Foreign Minister claimed that the US and Israeli objectives for a swift victory had failed.





"Well, actually, they tried to achieve some targets, some of their goals, but they failed. They thought that, in a matter of two or three days, they can go for a regime change, they can go for a rapid, clean victory, but they failed," he remarked. Regarding the disruption of global energy supplies and the rising cost of oil, Araghchi denied that Tehran was executing a deliberate plan to choke the market. Instead, he attributed the instability to external military actions, asserting, "Well, this is not our fault. This is not our plan. The oil production, the transportation of oil has been slowed down or stopped not because of us, because of the attacks and aggression made by Israelis and Americans against us." -- ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the prospect of re-engaging in diplomatic talks with Washington, citing a history of failed promises and military aggression.