HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices amid panic buying

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
11:26
Army at petrol pumps during the fuel crisis in 2022
Army at petrol pumps during the fuel crisis in 2022
Sri Lanka has increased retail fuel prices by over 8 per cent with effect from midnight Monday in a bid to curb hoarding and panic buying amid rising global crude oil prices, officials said on Tuesday. 

The price revision comes as global crude oil prices crossed USD 100 per barrel for the first time in four years following escalating tensions in West Asia. Under the latest revision, the prices of widely used petrol and diesel varieties have been increased by LKR 22 per litre, the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said. The move is aimed at curbing hoarding and panic buying, it said. 

"We have noticed heavy consumption since the news of the Middle East war situation," a CPC official said. Long queues have been seen outside fuel stations since February 28 after hostilities intensified following US-Iran strikes against Iran, triggering fears of supply disruptions. The CPC said Sri Lanka currently has sufficient fuel stocks to last until the end of April. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India men's T20 squad to get Rs 131 cr bumper reward
LIVE! India men's T20 squad to get Rs 131 cr bumper reward

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump
We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump

Iran has issued a defiant response to United States President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that it alone will 'determine' the end of military actions against American and Israel targets.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

Iran Missiles Hit Israel
Iran Missiles Hit Israel

On Monday, March 9, Iran fired barrage of missiles in Central Israel including Yehud and Holon leaving one dead and several injured.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO