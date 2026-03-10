HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Social Media Falls Within National Jurisdiction: Meity Secretary

Tue, 10 March 2026
15:08
S Krishnan, secretary at the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), on Monday said the recent proposals by the Karnataka government to ban social media for teenagers would need to be examined to determine whether such measures fall within the legislative powers of state governments, since the issue largely lies within the Centre's jurisdiction.

"Social media or online gaming -- all these are matters that fall within national jurisdiction and which we will have to address separately. We have not yet seen what the legislation is. We will have to see whether it falls within the competence of the respective state government and we will have to see how exactly the legislative competence works,' Krishnan said on the sidelines of the 85th Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) conference in Mumbai.

In its budget 2026-27, the Karnataka government said it plans to ban social media for teens under the age of 16 years.Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government also announced that it will ban social media for teens under the age of 13 years.

On the question of MeitY reducing the compliance window for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act to 12 months from the earlier 18 months, Krishnan said consultations are still going on.

"We have been consulting with the industry on this aspect. We have held some consultations. We are awaiting their inputs and once we get the input, we will take a final call.' 

He, however, did not give a timeline by when this will be done.

"Currently we have more than a billion Internet users in India. In India, the Internet is part of the essential infrastructure. Therefore, it is very important that India gets involved in Internet governance,' he said.

Talking about some of the challenges on Internet usage, Krishnan pointed out the rising trend of malicious traffic. 

"There is a lot of malicious traffic on the Internet. A lot of people put wrong things on the Internet and try to cheat a lot. There are some concerns to stop them. We have raised them in this forum,' he said.
-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

