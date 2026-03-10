HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shipping firms told to refrain from predatory pricing amid conflict

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
12:23
Representational image
Representational image
Shipping sector regulator Directorate General of Shipping has advised shipping companies, vessel operators and agents to refrain from "predatory, non-transparent and opportunistic pricing" practices in the wake of disruptions due to the West Asia conflict, according to sources. 

In an advisory issued on Monday, the DGS also asked them to ensure that all applicable charges are communicated clearly and upfront to exporters, importers and other stakeholders. 

The DGS advisory came following the regulator receiving representations from various stakeholders in the EXIM trade regarding the levy of multiple ancillary charges by shipping lines/carriers and their agents. 

These charges are perceived to be "non-transparent and opportunistic in nature", resulting in an escalation in transaction costs in the logistics chain, DGS said. 

Besides, it said, they appear taking undue advantage of the prevailing geopolitical tensions and war-like situation, it said. 

"In the interest of promoting transparency, fairness and predictability in the EXIM logistics ecosystem, all shipping lines, carriers and their agents are hereby advised to refrain from predatory, non-transparent and opportunistic pricing practices, including levy of exorbitant charges thereby taking undue advantage of prevailing geo-political issue," the advisory stated. 

"They must should adhere to fair trade practices and avoid the levy of charges that may give rise to disputes within the EXIM trade and ensure that all applicable charges are communicated clearly and upfront to exporters, importers and other stakeholders," it added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran conflict: Govt invokes ESMA to ensure LPG supply
LIVE! Iran conflict: Govt invokes ESMA to ensure LPG supply

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump
We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump

Iran has issued a defiant response to United States President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that it alone will 'determine' the end of military actions against American and Israel targets.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

Iran Missiles Hit Israel
Iran Missiles Hit Israel

On Monday, March 9, Iran fired barrage of missiles in Central Israel including Yehud and Holon leaving one dead and several injured.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO