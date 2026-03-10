Ranchi, Jamtara courts, XLRI receive bomb threats, all turn out to be hoaxes

18:06

However, those turned out to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found during thorough searches, the police said.





With the latest threat, Ranchi civil court received third such email in recent months.





Earlier, similar threats were received on February 6 and February 28.





Kotwali deputy superintendent of police Prakash Soy said, "We conducted a thorough search on the court premises. A bomb disposal squad from the Jharkhand Jaguar was rushed to the spot after receiving information about the email threat, but nothing suspicious was found."





He further said that, according to information received from the court, this time the email sender threatened to blow up the building using 14 'cyanide bombs'.





The email also stated that "since justice was not being served at all, the court would be blown up".





The police have taken serious cognisance of the email and, with the assistance of the technical team and cyber cell, are trying to trace the source, he said.





Meanwhile, a bomb threat to explode the Jamtara civil court was received via email, after which panic prevailed on the premises, a senior police officer said.





Sanjay Kumar, DSP Headquarters, Jamtara, said, "A threat to explode the civil court was received via email. Taking cognisance of it, a team of bomb disposal experts from Ranchi was called in and an extensive search was conducted on the court premises, but nothing suspicious was found." -- PTI

