Rahul attends wedding of farmer's daughter in Haryana's Sonipat

Tue, 10 March 2026
15:59
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of a farmer in Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat. According to the Congress, Gandhi first met the farmer, Sanjay, during an impromptu stop at Madina village in 2023 and listened to stories of the struggles faced by farming families while working in the fields alongside him. 

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha reached the village in the morning and was received by the Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders. Sporting a white t-shirt and green trousers, Gandhi savoured traditional dishes and interacted with the family members and villagers. 

As a mark of honour, the family tied a turban on him. "Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of farmer Sanjay Malik in Sonipat," the Congress said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Jannayak (people's leader) Rahul Gandhi first met Sanjay ji in 2023. He worked alongside him in the fields and listened to the stories of the struggles faced by farming families," the party said in a post, which also showed pictures of his visit, said. Gandhi had promised to stand by Sanjay Malik and his family through every joy and sorrow. Today, the "Jannayak" has become a part of their family's happiness, the post said.

