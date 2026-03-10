HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oil mktg companies take steps to enhance LPG production

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
15:01
image
Oil Marketing Companies have initiated measures to enhance Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers following geopolitical disruptions to global fuel supplies. 

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation confirmed that the Ministry has taken steps for higher LPG production while securing stocks for domestic customers and essential non-domestic sectors.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has taken the step for higher LPG production and securing it for supplying to domestic customers. Along with ensuring supplies to all domestic customers, it has been decided to make supplies as per requirement to the essential non domestic sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, etc. For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three Executive Directors of Oil Marketing Companies have been constituted to review the representations and prioritise the LPG supply," the joint statement said.

The statement noted that in cases of requirements considered essential in other sectors, a submission can be made to the committee through the provided official email IDs.

"In case of any requirement which are considered as essential in other sectors, a submission can be made to the committee through the above email ids. Since non-domestic LPG supply depends on the availability of imported products, the committee may not be able to address every grievance. Requests will be considered based on their merits, product availability and appropriate decisions will be made accordingly," the statement noted.

Amidst growing pressure on global fuel supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Union Government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to safeguard the domestic energy market. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oil mktg companies take steps to enhance LPG production
LIVE! Oil mktg companies take steps to enhance LPG production

Lok Sabha takes up resolution to remove Speaker
Lok Sabha takes up resolution to remove Speaker

The Lok Sabha is debating an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, citing alleged bias. The proceedings have been marked by heated arguments over who should preside during the debate.

Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder

The government has introduced a mandatory 25-day gap between LPG cylinder bookings due to supply concerns arising from global disruptions and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This measure aims to prevent hoarding and prioritise...

Why's CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Trending?
Why's CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Trending?

The word rickrolling is trending after class 12 students claimed on X that a QR code printed on a Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 mathematics board exam paper redirected them to the famous music video Never Gonna Give You...

'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'

'India was not obliged to protect the Iranian ship.''Once the Iranian ship left Indian waters, she was on her own.''Guilt tripping India is wrong.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO