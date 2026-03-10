No more dosas in Chennai? LPG stocks for 2 days: Hotels

13:53

Eateries say for dosas there should be non-stop LPG supply





"It is like a second COVID-19-enforced lockdown for us. We are cutting down on the usage of LPG cylinders. We have reduced the number of food items. For dosa, tea or coffee, the stove should be receiving LPG supply non-stop. We have cut the number of items now and are providing food only in limited numbers," the chairman of a popular restaurant chain told PTI on condition of anonymity.





To a query, he said, "We expect to run for one or two days with existing stock. If there is no supply of the commercial LPG cylinders, we have no other go than to close down operations. COVID-19 lockdown-like situation returning."





Meanwhile, Sri Ananda's another popular hotel in Chennai had displayed in the menu on Tuesday that due to a lack of supply of commercial LPG cylinders, food items have been largely reduced to limited numbers.





"All these days, we were operating without any crisis in LPG cylinder supply. Today, we have cut down on the list of food items offered to reduce the usage of LPG cylinders. We have stopped preparing fried rice, side dishes, and appam as these items require more LPG. We do not know how long this (supply crisis) will continue," an official said. -- PTI

Restaurants across Tamil Nadu are staring at a bleak future with existing stock expected to last only for one or two days due to a lack of commercial LPG cylinder supply amid the West Asia conflict, hoteliers said on Tuesday. Some of the hotels and restaurants have already cut the number of food items offered in order to reduce the LPG use, officials said.