Kavinder Gupta sworn in as Himachal Pradesh governor

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Governor of Haryana Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta were also present on the occasion.





Gupta took the oath in Hindi, a release said.





For the first time at Lok Bhavan, the ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem. Vande Mataram was also sung again after the oath-taking ceremony concluded. -- ANI

Former Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.