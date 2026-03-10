HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Jaishankar speaks to Iranian FM Araghchi amid war

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
23:34
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid increasing concerns over the fallout of the West Asia crisis, especially on the energy supplies. 
 
It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran.
 
"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media.
 
The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid increasing global concerns over disruptions in oil supplies in view of the crisis in West Asia.
 
Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). 
 
Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep concern over the developments in Iran and the region. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Air India tickets to get costlier amid Iran war. Here's why
Air India tickets to get costlier amid Iran war. Here's why

Air India and Air India Express are introducing a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights due to rising jet fuel prices, impacting travel costs for passengers.

Putin speaks with Iran Prez amid war, calls for de-escalation
Putin speaks with Iran Prez amid war, calls for de-escalation

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively calling for de-escalation and political resolution, engaging with Iranian and US counterparts to navigate the complex conflict landscape.

Iran war: LPG crisis threatens restaurant closures across India
Iran war: LPG crisis threatens restaurant closures across India

Indian restaurants are grappling with a severe LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict, forcing them to innovate with menus and cooking methods or face potential closures, impacting the food industry and consumers across the country.

'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'

'India was not obliged to protect the Iranian ship.''Once the Iranian ship left Indian waters, she was on her own.''Guilt tripping India is wrong.'

Army deployed in Meghalaya after 2 killed in police firing
Army deployed in Meghalaya after 2 killed in police firing

Curfew and mobile internet suspension imposed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district following violence related to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election nomination process.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO