Iran conflict: Why stock market rebounded after 2 days

16:12





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 78,205.98. During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 per cent to 78,526.25. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 24,261.60.





Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 9.03 per cent to USD 90.26 per barrel. From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers.





Eternal, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded sharply by 5.35 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.88 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended in positive territory. Markets in Europe were trading sharply higher. The US market ended higher on Monday. -- PTI

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Tuesday after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global peers amid hopes that the conflict in West Asia could end soon.