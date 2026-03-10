Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu, 1 terrorist killed

17:48





Acting swiftly on the inputs, security forces engaged the infiltrators in a brief encounter, eliminating one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist and preventing any breach of the LoC, said the Army's White Knight Corps in an X post.





A search operation has been launched to track down the second terrorist.





The forces have intensified surveillance in the sector with integrated ground and aerial monitoring.





The Army said that a robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the area to maintain strict vigilance.

The security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Jhangar area of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after detection of the movement of two terrorists around 3 pm.