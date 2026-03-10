HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers quits after operational crisis

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
18:27
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers./File image
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers./File image
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers put in his papers on Tuesday, three months after the country's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions. 

The airline's managing director Rahul Bhatia would in the interim assume management until such time that the company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, a release said on Tuesday. 

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company's culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers," InterGlobe Aviation's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said. 

InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu, 1 terrorist killed
LIVE! Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu, 1 terrorist killed

Trump, Putin discuss as Iran conflict disrupts oil via Hormuz
Trump, Putin discuss as Iran conflict disrupts oil via Hormuz

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran conflict and its impact on global energy supplies during a phone call.

India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh
India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh

Bangladesh is importing 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India through a cross-border pipeline on Tuesday, according to officials.The fuel consignment will enter Bangladesh through the Parbatipur point, said Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, chairman...

We are 'breaking Iran's bones' and still active: Netanyahu
We are 'breaking Iran's bones' and still active: Netanyahu

Netanyahu asserts that Israel can play a role in helping Iranians achieve political change and cast off tyranny, while acknowledging that the ultimate decision lies with the Iranian people.

Will hit Iran 'twenty times harder' if...: Trump
Will hit Iran 'twenty times harder' if...: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, asserting that any attempt to impede the transit of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz would be met with massive military retaliation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO