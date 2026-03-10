HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC seeks Mahua Moitra's stand on lawyer's plea over custody of pet

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
15:51
image
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of Mahua Moitra on a plea by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai seeking rejection of the TMC MP's lawsuit for shared custody of the pet Rottweiler named Henry. 

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice on Dehadrai's revision petition against a district court's order which dismissed his plea on the issue but refused to stay the proceedings at this stage. 

Dehadrai, Moitra's former partner, submitted that her lawsuit was barred by law and sought a stay on the district court proceedings. He said his petition goes to the root of the matter and should be heard before Moitra's plea for interim relief, which is also pending and coming up for hearing in April. The court issued notice on his plea seeking a stay, stating it would not pass such an order without the opposing party present. 

"Not in their absence," the court said, and listed the matter for further hearing on May 14. Moitra filed a lawsuit against Dehadrai in the district court seeking specific performance of an oral agreement between them for shared custody of the pet dog. 

In his petition, Dehadrai said the district court dismissed his plea to reject the lawsuit by passing a legally unsustainable order in November 2025. The petition stated that the dismissal order reflected a clear non-application of mind as it permitted a suit to proceed in the absence of any legally cognizable cause of action and the existence of express statutory bars. 

"The plaint attempts to elevate informal personal communications arising from a prior personal relationship into a binding legal contract. However, the Respondent does not plead any concluded agreement, definite terms, lawful consideration, or intention to create legal relations," the petition said.

"The plaint is therefore founded on an illusory and speculative cause of action. Animals are recognized in law as property, and there exists no statutory regime permitting adjudication of 'custody' rights in respect of property," it added. Moitra's plea challenging the district court order which refused to pass an interim order on shared custody of the pet is also pending in the high court. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump dials Putin, discusses Iran and Ukraine
LIVE! Trump dials Putin, discusses Iran and Ukraine

India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh
India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh

Bangladesh is importing 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India through a cross-border pipeline on Tuesday, according to officials.The fuel consignment will enter Bangladesh through the Parbatipur point, said Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, chairman...

IRGC claims to hit US military base with missiles
IRGC claims to hit US military base with missiles

The IRGC said five missiles were launched at 'the headquarters of the US Army at the Harir Air Base in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region'.

Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder

The government has introduced a mandatory 25-day gap between LPG cylinder bookings due to supply concerns arising from global disruptions and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This measure aims to prevent hoarding and prioritise...

Why's CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Trending?
Why's CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Trending?

The word rickrolling is trending after class 12 students claimed on X that a QR code printed on a Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 mathematics board exam paper redirected them to the famous music video Never Gonna Give You...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO