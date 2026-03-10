Dental student ends life in Mumbai; boyfriend held

19:05





The postgraduate student, Stuti Sonawane, was found hanging at her home in the Antop Hill area on Monday, he said, adding her boyfriend Fazal Mohammad Khan (31), an insurance agent, was arrested from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.





According to the note, the woman's friends knew about her troubles with her boyfriend and would often joke and say, "We don't want to see you in the fridge", police stated.





The Antop Hill police station official said the deceased left behind a six-page purported suicide note in her room in which she has mentioned the name of Khan and accused him of constant harassment.





Based on her parents' complaint, the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 108 (abetment of suicide), he said.





The police, quoting the note found in Sonwane's room, said the MDS student was in a relationship with Khan, who would suspect her of cheating and make hurtful remarks about her character. -- PTI

