Delhi-Ranchi flight diverted to Kolkata due to dense fog

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday morning due to dense fog and poor visibility, officials said.





The flight later landed at Birsa Munda Airport around 12 pm after weather conditions improved.





Airport Director Vinod Kumar said the flight was originally scheduled to arrive in Ranchi around 9.45 am.





"Dense fog and low visibility around the airport forced the diversion to Kolkata. The flight landed in Ranchi at around 12 pm," he told PTI.





A senior airport official said several flights to Ranchi were delayed since morning due to heavy fog, causing inconvenience to passengers.





Airport authorities have advised travellers to check the flight status before heading to the airport.





Officials said the sudden change in weather across Jharkhand contributed to the disruption.





The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain in parts of the state till Wednesday. -- PTI