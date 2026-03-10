Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal, Sisodia response on ED plea to expunge remarks

14:54





The case is listed for further hearing on March 19. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the observations in the trial court order, which discharged all the 23 accused in the CBI case, appeared to be general in nature.





"These are general observations and have nothing to do with the case. He (trial judge) was not saying it in the context of this case. He was feeling whatever he was feeling... He thought it was an unfair investigation, so he made observations as some judges, including me, generally do," the court said verbally. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED, contended that the trial court judge "had no business" making adverse statements and allegations in a case the ED was not even a party to.





"There are direct allegations against ED in a matter where the ED is not a party. ED is not concerned... These will be used against me. ED was condemned without a hearing," he submitted. Raju urged the court to direct that the observations would not influence any other case. The senior counsel appearing for some of the accused said the remarks highlighted by the ED were without context and that those could not be viewed in a "piecemeal" manner.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others who were accused in the excise policy case to respond to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate to expunge "unwarranted" remarks made against it by the trial court.