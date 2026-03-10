HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal, Sisodia response on ED plea to expunge remarks

Tue, 10 March 2026
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others who were accused in the excise policy case to respond to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate to expunge "unwarranted" remarks made against it by the trial court. 

The case is listed for further hearing on March 19. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the observations in the trial court order, which discharged all the 23 accused in the CBI case, appeared to be general in nature. 

"These are general observations and have nothing to do with the case. He (trial judge) was not saying it in the context of this case. He was feeling whatever he was feeling... He thought it was an unfair investigation, so he made observations as some judges, including me, generally do," the court said verbally. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED, contended that the trial court judge "had no business" making adverse statements and allegations in a case the ED was not even a party to.

"There are direct allegations against ED in a matter where the ED is not a party. ED is not concerned... These will be used against me. ED was condemned without a hearing," he submitted. Raju urged the court to direct that the observations would not influence any other case. The senior counsel appearing for some of the accused said the remarks highlighted by the ED were without context and that those could not be viewed in a "piecemeal" manner.

TOP STORIES

Oil mktg companies take steps to enhance LPG production
Oil mktg companies take steps to enhance LPG production

Lok Sabha takes up resolution to remove Speaker
Lok Sabha takes up resolution to remove Speaker

The Lok Sabha is debating an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, citing alleged bias. The proceedings have been marked by heated arguments over who should preside during the debate.

Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder

The government has introduced a mandatory 25-day gap between LPG cylinder bookings due to supply concerns arising from global disruptions and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This measure aims to prevent hoarding and prioritise...

Why's CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Trending?
Why's CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Trending?

The word rickrolling is trending after class 12 students claimed on X that a QR code printed on a Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 mathematics board exam paper redirected them to the famous music video Never Gonna Give You...

'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'

'India was not obliged to protect the Iranian ship.''Once the Iranian ship left Indian waters, she was on her own.''Guilt tripping India is wrong.'

