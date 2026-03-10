Bringing down regime in hands of Iranians: Netanyahu

15:21





Speaking during a visit to the National Health Emergency Operations Centre, Netanyahu stated that Israel's broader aspiration is to see the Iranian population free itself from what he termed a system of tyranny. "Our aspiration is to enable the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it is up to them. But there is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones and we are still active," he said.





"If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end to the extent that such things exist in the lives of nations. We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a massive shift in Israel's international standing," he added. During his visit to the National Health Command Center with Health Minister Haim Katz, as part of Operation Roaring Lion, Netanyahu was briefed by Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, on the healthcare system's activities during the campaign.





Earlier, Iran issued a defiant response to US President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that it will be the sole authority to "determine" the end of military actions against American and Israeli targets.





In a strongly worded statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington's timeline for the conflict. The elite force maintained that the future of the region is now guided by Tehran's military strategy rather than US intervention. "It is we who will determine the end of the war," the IRGC said in a statement. -- ANI

