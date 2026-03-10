Beware lest you...: Top Iranian official threatens Trump

16:58

Ali Larijani





The official, Ali Larijani shared the statement on X today after Trump warned that the United States would strike Iran "twenty times harder" if Tehran tried to block oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.





Larijani reacted to the post, writing on X that the Iranian people are not intimidated by what he called empty threats, adding that even stronger opponents had failed to destroy Iran and cautioning Trump to be careful not to face consequences himself.





The post in Arabic roughly translated says:

'The Ashura-loving Iranian people do not fear your hollow threats;

for those greater than you have failed to erase it

So beware lest you be the ones to vanish.'





Iran has previously been accused of planning attempts to assassinate Trump.

A senior Iranian security official has issued a warning to US President Donald Trump in a message posted online.