Follow Rediff on:      
38 elephants, 9 tigers died in Chhattisgarh in 26 months: Govt tells assembly

Tue, 10 March 2026
17:31
File image
As many as 38 elephants and nine tigers died due to various reasons, including electrocution, poaching and infighting, in Chhattisgarh in last 26 months, state forest minister Kedar Kashyap informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday. 

During the same period, 562 other wild animals, including leopard, bear, blue bull and cheetal, also died due to various reasons, the minister said in a written reply to a question by Sheshraj Harbansh (Congress). 

Harbansh had sought details of tiger and elephant deaths in the state between December 2023 and January 2026, including locations, timing and causes. 

The Opposition MLA also asked for species-wise and forest division-wise details of unnatural deaths of other wildlife during the period. 

In his reply, Kashyap told the House that nine tigers and 38 elephants died during the period besides 562 other wild animals. 

According to the reply, of the nine tiger deaths, two were electrocuted by poachers who had installed illegal electric fences. 

Two other tiger deaths were attributed to infighting. 

An eight-year-old tiger from Raipur's Nandan Van Zoo and Safari died at Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre located in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, on October 10 last year due to multiple organ failure, it said. -- PTI

