100% assured supply of LPG to homes, CNG for vehicles: Govt

14:17





According to the Petroleum Ministry, the government has issued a control order directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximize the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cooking gas across the country.





The Petroleum Ministry stated that the invocation of the Act has established a clear priority list for natural gas distribution to manage current supply constraints.





Under this new mandate, there is a 100% assured supply of domestic piped gas for homes and CNG for vehicles.





Other sectors will face calibrated supply caps based on their previous six-month average consumption.





Specifically, the tea industry, manufacturing units, and industrial consumers connected through the natural gas grid will receive 80% of their average supply.





Similarly, industrial and commercial natural gas consumers are also capped at 80% of their previous six-month average. -- ANI

Amidst growing pressure on global fuel supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Union Government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to safeguard the domestic energy market.