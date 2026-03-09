HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Wife of IPL ex-cricketer files fresh dowry harassment complaint

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
23:52
File image
File image
A 35-year-old model has filed a fresh complaint in a Kanpur court against her IPL cricketer husband, Amit Mishra, accusing him and his family members of dowry harassment, assault and abetment to suicide, officials said on Monday.

The complaint was filed before the court of an additional civil judge (Senior Division) by Garima Tiwari, who alleged that she faced continuous physical and mental harassment from her husband and his family after their marriage.

Apart from Mishra, the complaint named his mother Beena Mishra, father Shashikant Mishra, brother Amar Mishra, sister-in-law Ritu Mishra and sister Swati Mishra as co-accused.

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said she and Mishra, now a Reserve Bank of India officer,  became acquainted through Instagram in 2019 and remained in a relationship for nearly three years before getting married on April 26, 2021, at Kanpur Club.

Soon after the wedding, she alleged, her husband and in-laws began pressuring her family to provide a Honda City car and Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

Her family managed to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh at the time of her departure after the wedding, but the alleged demands for more money continued, she claimed.

Tiwari alleged that Mishra frequently assaulted her when drunk, verbally abused her and sometimes kept her without food for days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife of IPL ex-cricketer files fresh dowry complaint
LIVE! Wife of IPL ex-cricketer files fresh dowry complaint

Govt may not allow West Asia debate after Jaishankar's reply
Govt may not allow West Asia debate after Jaishankar's reply

The Indian government is unlikely to allow a parliamentary debate on the West Asia crisis, citing prior briefings by the External Affairs Minister. This decision comes amid opposition protests and a pending no-confidence motion against...

No petrol, diesel price hike for now despite crude spike
No petrol, diesel price hike for now despite crude spike

Despite international crude oil rates crossing USD 100 per barrel due to Middle East tensions, the Indian government plans to maintain current petrol and diesel prices, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

SC steps in to fast-track acid attack cases nationwide
SC steps in to fast-track acid attack cases nationwide

The Supreme Court of India has directed all high courts to establish timelines for trial courts to expedite the conclusion of acid attack cases across the country, emphasising the need for a more proactive approach and adequate...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO