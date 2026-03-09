Wife of IPL ex-cricketer files fresh dowry harassment complaint

23:52

The complaint was filed before the court of an additional civil judge (Senior Division) by Garima Tiwari, who alleged that she faced continuous physical and mental harassment from her husband and his family after their marriage.





Apart from Mishra, the complaint named his mother Beena Mishra, father Shashikant Mishra, brother Amar Mishra, sister-in-law Ritu Mishra and sister Swati Mishra as co-accused.





Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said she and Mishra, now a Reserve Bank of India officer, became acquainted through Instagram in 2019 and remained in a relationship for nearly three years before getting married on April 26, 2021, at Kanpur Club.





Soon after the wedding, she alleged, her husband and in-laws began pressuring her family to provide a Honda City car and Rs 10 lakh as dowry.





Her family managed to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh at the time of her departure after the wedding, but the alleged demands for more money continued, she claimed.





Tiwari alleged that Mishra frequently assaulted her when drunk, verbally abused her and sometimes kept her without food for days. -- PTI

