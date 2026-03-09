HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

West Asia crisis: Pune gas crematoriums shut temporarily

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
08:46
image
The Pune Municipal Corporation has temporarily closed the city's gas crematoriums following restrictions on the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) components such as propane and butane amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

LPG is a mixture of propane and butane.

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East.
        
According to the Pune civic body, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on March 5 directing that available propane and butane be prioritised for domestic LPG supply across the country.
         
In view of the resulting gas shortage, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to keep its gas crematoriums closed from March 5 until further orders, a civic official said on Sunday.
        
To avoid inconvenience to people, electric crematoriums and wood-fired facilities equipped with air pollution control systems will continue to function, the official added.
        
At the Vaikunth crematorium in the city, three gas-fired furnaces will remain shut temporarily, while five electric furnaces at the facility will remain operational for public use, the civic body said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

HISTORIC! INDIA 1ST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS
HISTORIC! INDIA 1ST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting performances propelled India to a record-breaking total against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final

LIVE! Iran names Khamenei's son new supreme leader
LIVE! Iran names Khamenei's son new supreme leader

Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman
Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman

Head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated India's T20 World Cup victory to Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman.

From Samson to Bumrah: The men who made India invincible
From Samson to Bumrah: The men who made India invincible

A review of the key contributions from each player in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, highlighting individual brilliance and teamwork.

MUST READ! Can Om Birla Be Removed As Speaker?
MUST READ! Can Om Birla Be Removed As Speaker?

'Even if it is defeated and the Speaker remains, the Opposition parties that have lost faith in his impartiality will continue to have that feeling.''If the Speaker reflects on this and tries to be more neutral, more impartial, more...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO