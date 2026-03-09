HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN BJP denies talks with TVK on alliance

Mon, 09 March 2026
20:30
TVK chief Vijay/File image
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Monday denied any talks with actor-politician-led TVK for an alliance and said the NDA was firm on AIADMK heading the alliance in the state.

Dismissing it as "rumour", any talks with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for an electoral pact for the upcoming Assembly election, Nagenthran said there was no change in the present form of the NDA in the state.

"There's no change in the NDA under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. He is the chief ministerial candidate. We will win over 200 seats in the upcoming poll," Nagenthran told reporters in Chennai.

To a question, he replied that the BJP has not sought any share in power with the AIADMK when it forms the government.

"We are firm on our alliance. We will begin the seat-sharing talks soon," he said, denying any move to rope in the TVK into the NDA. -- PTI

