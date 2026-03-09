TN BJP denies talks with TVK on alliance

20:30

Dismissing it as "rumour", any talks with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for an electoral pact for the upcoming Assembly election, Nagenthran said there was no change in the present form of the NDA in the state.





"There's no change in the NDA under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. He is the chief ministerial candidate. We will win over 200 seats in the upcoming poll," Nagenthran told reporters in Chennai.





To a question, he replied that the BJP has not sought any share in power with the AIADMK when it forms the government.





"We are firm on our alliance. We will begin the seat-sharing talks soon," he said, denying any move to rope in the TVK into the NDA. -- PTI

