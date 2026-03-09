HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Student tonsured for having long hair, parents protest at Hyderabad school

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
21:25
Representational image
Representational image
A teacher of a private school here have allegedly got a student tonsured for having long hair, leading to a protest by his parents at the institution on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the 6th standard student alleged that the teacher forcibly got him tonsured against his will two days ago.

His mother said her son had long hair as part of a religious vow.

Taking exception to the teacher getting her son's hair removed without her knowledge, she said the school should hand over the removed hair to them, as it was meant to fulfil a religious vow.

The boy's parents, who protested at the school, left the place after the management took disciplinary action against the teacher, sources said.

Police said no complaint was received over the incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CEC threatened Bengal officers at meeting: Mamata
LIVE! CEC threatened Bengal officers at meeting: Mamata

No petrol, diesel price hike for now despite crude spike
No petrol, diesel price hike for now despite crude spike

Despite international crude oil rates crossing USD 100 per barrel due to Middle East tensions, the Indian government plans to maintain current petrol and diesel prices, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position
'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's position regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace, dialogue, and the safety of civilians, while also prioritising India's...

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

MUST READ! The New Fog of War
MUST READ! The New Fog of War

When everyone has footage and no one can verify it, the loudest voice wins, notes Prem Panicker who begins a daily blog on the War in the Middle East.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO