Sharad Pawar, Athawale, Tawde among 7 elected unopposed to RS from Maha

With seven candidates in the fray for as many seats, all of them were elected without a contest to the Upper House of Parliament.





March 9 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and the biennial elections, if required, were scheduled for March 16.





On the last day of filing nominations for seven seats from Maharashtra, falling vacant in April, only seven candidates filed their papers at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5).





Besides Athawale and Tawde, the BJP had fielded two more candidates, Ramrao Wadkute and Maya Ivnate.





Wadkute, once considered close to Sharad Pawar during his stint in the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hails from the Hatkar community in the Marathwada region.





He was then elected to the state Legislative Council with Pawar's support before joining the BJP. -- PTI

