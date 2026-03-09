One killed, three injured in blast at ice-cream factory in Odisha

20:42

The incident took place at Talapatna village within Dharakote police station limits.





The deceased has been identified as Bideshi Pradhan (56) of Kushapalli within Jagannath Prasad police station limits.





The injured include the owner of the unit, his son and wife.





They have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, and their condition was stated to be stable, the police said.





A case was registered based on the complaint of the deceased's son Muna Pradhan, and an investigation has been launched, said Dharakote police station inspector-in charge Chandrika Swain.





She said that after conducting a post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College, they handed over the body to the family members. -- PTI

A man was killed and three others were injured in a blast at an ice-cream making unit in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, the police said.