No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy

08:26

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said that no Indian national died in an incident in which a military projectile fell directly on a residential building in Al Kharj, though one Indian national was injured.

In a post on X, the embassy said the injured person is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj and that officials are in contact with Saudi authorities about the matter.

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue. Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said on X.

The embassy was responding to an update from the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence about the incident.

According to the Saudi Civil Defense, the projectile fell directly on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate. After completion of final procedures, authorities confirmed that two people were killed and several others were injured.

The Saudi Civil Defense said the two people who died were Bangladeshi nationals.

"Following up on the initial statement regarding the direct fall of a military projectile on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate, and after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality," the agency said in its statement on X.

The incident comes as the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran enters its second week.